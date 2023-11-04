Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ETSY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Etsy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Etsy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $65.25 on Friday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.34.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 74.95%. The company had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $649,060.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,696.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,289 shares of the company's stock, valued at $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,438 shares of company stock worth $3,638,057. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Etsy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,378 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after acquiring an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,253,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,257,000 after acquiring an additional 245,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,749,000 after acquiring an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

