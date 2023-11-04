Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Truist Financial

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MTCH. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.50.

MTCH stock opened at $29.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $39.99. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 173.16%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Match Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $458,553. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Match Group by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 683.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

