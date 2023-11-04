Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $95.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PZZA. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.86. Papa John’s International has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $97.78.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.10 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is 78.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 3,772.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

