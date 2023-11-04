Wedbush Increases Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target to $253.00

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $250.00 to $253.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $7.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.21 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KRTX. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $304.00 to $259.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $249.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.77.

KRTX stock opened at $185.42 on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $245.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.76) by $0.01. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total value of $866,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.24, for a total transaction of $866,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $262,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,338,883.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,608,000 after buying an additional 20,021 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 81,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after buying an additional 10,235 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

