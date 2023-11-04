Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $90.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.41.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,484,653 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 189.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 15,466.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

