QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded by DZ Bank to Buy

DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. DZ Bank currently has $140.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $139.14.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $119.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $139.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.80 and its 200-day moving average is $114.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the second quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

