Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GOLF. Truist Financial raised their target price on Acushnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Acushnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Acushnet Stock Performance

GOLF opened at $55.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96. Acushnet has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $61.98.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.30 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acushnet will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is 24.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $764,312.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Acushnet news, CFO Sean S. Sullivan sold 13,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $764,312.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,474,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brendan J. Reidy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $953,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,064.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 527.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 2,638.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Acushnet during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Articles

