Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a report on Friday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.31.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Kura Oncology stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 386.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

