DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Given New $107.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.21.

DTE opened at $100.18 on Friday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $122.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

