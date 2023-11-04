First Citizens BancShares’ (FCNCA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,800.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,520.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,625.00.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,434.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,356.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,302.83. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $505.84 and a one year high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 55.28%. Equities analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 171.13 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Citizens BancShares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 23 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

