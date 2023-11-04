Truist Financial Cuts Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $14.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

DNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Dun & Bradstreet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of DNB opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $10.67. Dun & Bradstreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.65 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -333.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $311,854.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,921,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,450,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,355.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 321,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

