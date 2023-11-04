Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BROS. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.91.

Shares of BROS opened at $26.49 on Friday. Dutch Bros has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dutch Bros by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

