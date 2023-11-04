Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CRTO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Criteo in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.56.

CRTO opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.92. Criteo has a twelve month low of $22.10 and a twelve month high of $36.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $240.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.98 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Criteo news, Director Der Kooi Frederik Van acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $45,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,675. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $47,538.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,536 shares of company stock worth $848,814 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Criteo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth $200,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Criteo in the second quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 210.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 126,639 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

