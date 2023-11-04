Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Cut to $91.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDC. StockNews.com lowered Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Fox Advisors downgraded Belden from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Belden presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.83.

Belden Stock Performance

Shares of Belden stock opened at $65.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Belden has a twelve month low of $60.54 and a twelve month high of $99.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average is $88.54.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Belden Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Belden’s payout ratio is 2.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 3.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Belden by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 4.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Belden by 2.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Belden by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Featured Stories

