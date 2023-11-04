agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark started coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.82.

agilon health Stock Down 13.2 %

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $14.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. agilon health had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,751.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Timothy Gertsch sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $488,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,121 shares in the company, valued at $318,621.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $338,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,751.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,750 shares of company stock worth $1,166,325. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in agilon health by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,347,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911,629 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in agilon health by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,656,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,985,420 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in agilon health by 165.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,406,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in agilon health by 48.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,916,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in agilon health by 102.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,842,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,295 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

