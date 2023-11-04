Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $23.26 and a one year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin M. Stein bought 36,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.38 per share, with a total value of $1,002,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,002,108. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $117,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 432.8% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

