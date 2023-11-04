Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Lowered to $99.00 at Piper Sandler

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $99.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.44.

Shares of BOOT opened at $75.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.37. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $51.99 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.49 million. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $10,578,375.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,553.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $582,639.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 113,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total transaction of $10,578,375.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,307,553.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,879 shares of company stock valued at $12,134,150. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $662,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boot Barn by 73.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 19,860 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Boot Barn by 10.6% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 402,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,681,000 after purchasing an additional 38,704 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at $635,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

