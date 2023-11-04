Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.60 to $10.30 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th.

NYSE:BVN opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,301,251 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after purchasing an additional 361,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,131 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,411 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 35,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,561 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 165,613 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

