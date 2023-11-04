The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $344.42.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $310.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,553,056.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,923 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,057,506,000 after buying an additional 39,345,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,881,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,233,000 after purchasing an additional 137,812 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

