The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Price Target Increased to $334.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $310.00 to $334.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for The Cigna Group’s FY2024 earnings at $28.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Edward Jones cut shares of The Cigna Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $344.42.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI stock opened at $310.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $291.98 and a 200-day moving average of $278.05. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,837 shares of company stock worth $6,792,923 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

