Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to $32.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised Cenovus Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1008 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.