Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Clearway Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm cut their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CWEN

Clearway Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $22.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.59 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.86) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.3964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 339.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 4,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.68 per share, with a total value of $94,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,448. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 37.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 71,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.