Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.17.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $67.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $60.42 and a twelve month high of $74.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $388.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.29%.

Institutional Trading of Equity LifeStyle Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,265,000 after buying an additional 251,778 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,855,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,228,000 after buying an additional 733,236 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,865,000 after buying an additional 5,495,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.