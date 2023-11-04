Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

GIL has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.77.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on GIL

Gildan Activewear Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of GIL stock opened at $33.22 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $840.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 23.9% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,337,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 115.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,364,000 after buying an additional 1,394,775 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 85.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $82,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.