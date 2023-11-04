Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

FUN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Cedar Fair Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of FUN stock opened at $38.43 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $500.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 26.4% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after buying an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 8.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

