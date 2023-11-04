Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TD Cowen raised their price target on Deluxe from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Deluxe Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of Deluxe stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $809.15 million, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. Deluxe has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $21.59.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $571.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Institutional Trading of Deluxe

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Deluxe by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,228,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,361,000 after buying an additional 143,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deluxe by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,853,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,805,000 after acquiring an additional 91,503 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,027,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,303,000 after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deluxe by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,774,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Deluxe by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,840,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Data Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services, as well as web hosting and design services.

