Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Elena Gomez Sells 1,812 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $31,021.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Elena Gomez sold 15,787 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $276,430.37.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $17.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Toast by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,758,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,545,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Toast by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 18,871 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,200,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on TOST shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Toast from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Toast from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

