Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.75.

Trupanion Stock Up 14.3 %

TRUP stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. Trupanion has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $69.15.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $260,553.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,921.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Trupanion by 159.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,232,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,386 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in Trupanion by 122.8% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,710,000 after acquiring an additional 882,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trupanion by 123.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 576,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Trupanion by 315.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 496,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth about $17,687,000.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Stories

