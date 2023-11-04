Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $3,300.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $3,450.00 to $3,300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q4 2023 earnings at $29.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $149.83 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $44.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $85.58 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $37.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Melius assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $3,500.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3,275.36.

Booking stock opened at $2,858.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,015.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2,860.97. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,797.92 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.85 by $4.47. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Booking will post 144.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $86,237.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Booking by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

