Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Semrush in a report on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Semrush in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Semrush from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

NASDAQ SEMR opened at $8.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 1.27. Semrush has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

In related news, President Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $228,901.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,597.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Semrush news, Director Dmitry Melnikov sold 9,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $78,372.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,673,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,440,903.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Eugenie Levin sold 30,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $228,901.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,597.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,737 shares of company stock worth $1,018,401 in the last quarter. Insiders own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Semrush by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after buying an additional 1,976,368 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Semrush by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,165,000 after buying an additional 401,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Semrush by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 372,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Semrush by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 310,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Semrush by 2,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 292,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

