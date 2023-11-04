Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Director William L. Owens Purchases 710 Shares

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) Director William L. Owens purchased 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $15,101.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,562.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

AROW opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.54. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $392.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.63.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.09). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $32.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Financial Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,316,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 120,210 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arrow Financial by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arrow Financial by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 39,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Arrow Financial by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 421,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Further Reading

