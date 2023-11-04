Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Cut to $914.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $915.00 to $914.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Westpark Capital started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $907.96.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $816.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $822.11 and a 200-day moving average of $781.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $668.00 and a 52 week high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $789.00, for a total transaction of $673,017.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,883. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,109 shares of company stock valued at $29,401,642. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.