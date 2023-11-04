First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Upgraded at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $12.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FHN. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on First Horizon from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.78.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $11.86 on Friday. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.16 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. HoldCo Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,869,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at $133,345,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 807.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,709 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,327,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,368,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,357 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

