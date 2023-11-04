Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SWKS. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.81.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.45. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.37%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 20,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.