Insider Selling: Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CTO Sells 970 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) CTO Marinus Verwijs sold 970 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $10,146.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Aerovate Therapeutics stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerovate Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 2,039,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,728 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 755,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 377,098 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its stake in Aerovate Therapeutics by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the period.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.