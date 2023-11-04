StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Raised to $5.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

STEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded StepStone Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on StepStone Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.10.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on STEP

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of STEP opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.10 and a beta of 1.37. StepStone Group has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $32.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In other news, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $46,717.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,568.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other StepStone Group news, CAO David Y. Park sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $46,717.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,568.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $111,645.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,725.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,419 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,996 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of StepStone Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,409,000 after acquiring an additional 367,507 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

(Get Free Report)

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.