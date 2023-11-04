Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RDFN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $8.60 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Redfin from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Redfin from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Redfin Price Performance

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $6.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.86. Redfin has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $17.68.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $275.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.70 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 14.29% and a negative return on equity of 616.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 425,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,291.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 23,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $209,597.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,602.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 425,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,291.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,237 shares of company stock valued at $352,698 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Redfin by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Redfin by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

