Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.12.

Get Confluent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Confluent

Confluent Stock Up 9.0 %

Confluent stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 51.32%. The business had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.18 million. Research analysts predict that Confluent will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $253,866.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 426,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,729.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,919.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $253,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 426,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,718,729.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,027 shares of company stock valued at $16,989,244 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 53,625.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 27,388,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,072,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337,082 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 1,059.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,354,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806,700 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 1st quarter valued at $92,207,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,594,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Confluent by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,063,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,593,000 after buying an additional 2,488,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.