BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BMRN. Raymond James assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.43.

Shares of BMRN opened at $79.59 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 103.36 and a beta of 0.37.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,365.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

