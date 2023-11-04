AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on AnaptysBio from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.80.

AnaptysBio Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.24. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $15.88 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $465.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of -0.23.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 65.52% and a negative net margin of 1,113.38%. On average, equities analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AnaptysBio news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $41,005.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,145.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 3,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $75,251.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total value of $41,005.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,145.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,895,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,246,000 after buying an additional 39,228 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,518,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,442,000 after buying an additional 115,846 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 18.6% during the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,154,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after buying an additional 181,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 125.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,034,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 574,987 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

