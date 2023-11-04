Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $693.45 million, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after acquiring an additional 138,906 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

