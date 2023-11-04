Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TEAM. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $198.94.

Atlassian Stock Performance

TEAM stock opened at $176.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.52 and its 200-day moving average is $178.44. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that Atlassian will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $947,752.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 196,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,221,438.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.76, for a total transaction of $1,646,222.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,325,331.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $947,752.61. Following the sale, the president now owns 196,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,221,438.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 345,210 shares of company stock worth $67,237,377. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2,411.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

