Saturna Capital CORP Acquires 608 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Saturna Capital CORP increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,576 shares of company stock valued at $13,593,261 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.88 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.04.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

