Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.29.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $331.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $254.00 and a 1-year high of $363.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.73 and a 200 day moving average of $328.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,293.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $844,305.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,476,290.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,734 shares of company stock worth $10,263,989. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.