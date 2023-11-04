Sandy Spring Bank Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 33.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $168.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.97 and a 200 day moving average of $170.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

