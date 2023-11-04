Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 650 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 100.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 48,395.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,435,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $311,427,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 19.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $176,499,000. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,164 shares of company stock valued at $12,970,228 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a PE ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

