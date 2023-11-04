Sandy Spring Bank Invests $162,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.83 and a 200 day moving average of $42.19.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

