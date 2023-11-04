Sandy Spring Bank Has $159,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.51. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $109.01.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

