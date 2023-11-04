THORChain Price Hits $3.39 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

THORChain (RUNE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $654.21 million and $280.06 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded up 34% against the dollar. One THORChain token can now be purchased for approximately $3.39 or 0.00009766 BTC on major exchanges.

About THORChain

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 484,336,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,724,899 tokens. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

