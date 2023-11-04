Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.12.

WERN opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.83. Werner Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $817.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.72 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.48%. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

